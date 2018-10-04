If We Do This We’ll Finish Where We Deserve, West Ham Attacker Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham striker Andriy Yarmolenko insists that if his team manage to play good football to keep both the fans and the players happy, they will finish where they deserve to be in the Premier League.



In spite of a difficult start to the campaign, which saw them dropping down to the very bottom, the Hammers have bounced back to win two out of their last three, drawing the other one.











The wins have come against sides such as Everton and Manchester United, while the match against Chelsea ended in a goalless draw.



The summer signing insists that he doesn't want to look too far ahead and speak about winning the league title, but insists that he and his side will take one game at a time and try to play good football.





“I don’t want to look too far ahead and want to say we’re going to win the title! We need to take things step by step and think about the next match", Yarmolenko told his club's official website.



“Obviously, everyone wants to set the highest possible targets for themselves but, as we say in Ukraine, we don’t want to be running ahead of the train!



“We want to play good football that both the fans and the players will enjoy.



"If we do that, then we will get the place we deserve at the end of the season.”



Before heading to the international break, Manuel Pellegrini's side will play Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday night.



