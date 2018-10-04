I’m Pleased We Showed Fans This – Derby County Boss Frank Lampard

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County manager Frank Lampard has admitted that he is pleased with the Rams for ensuring that the fans went home after watching a team that showed character until the end against Norwich City in a 1-1 draw.



The Rams came from behind to salvage a crucial point at Pride Park on Wednesday against Daniel Farke’s men, courtesy of a late equaliser from Craig Bryson in the 86th minute.











Derby fell behind at home in the 69th minute when Timm Klose broke the deadlock for the visitors from a set-piece routine and showed tremendous character to fight back and earn a vital point.



The hosts could have even won it in the end when Mason Mount came close to snatching a winner, only to be denied by Tim Krul in goal for the visitors.





Lampard admitted after the game that he is pleased that the fans can go home after watching a team that showed character until the very end of proceedings on Wednesday.



“I can’t complain, it was a tough night for us tonight”, Lampard told RAMS TV.



“There were a lot of good things.



"Some of the detail we can be better for sure.



"But lots of good things and I’m pleased that the fans go away seeing a team that shows character until the end."



Derby will now travel to west London to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in the Championship, in their last game before the international break.

