06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/10/2018 - 12:58 BST

Jerome Sinclair Likes Sunderland – Jack Ross Impressed With Attitude

 




Sunderland boss Jack Ross has heaped praise on young striker Jerome Sinclair, who he believes is desperate to do well for the team – and not just for the sake of his own career.

The 22-year-old opened his goalscoring account for the season earlier this week as Sunderland were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light by Peterborough United.




Being impressed with what he saw from the player, Ross said that he is pleased with the way Sinclair shows his love for the club and never just plays for himself, but for the entire team and loves the club with all his heart.

"He is determined to do well here, desperate to do well here", Ross was quoted as saying by Sunderland Echo.
 


"Not just for his own career, he likes the club and I was really pleased for him."

Analysing Sinclair's performance on Tuesday, Ross said that the former Liverpool player showed his disappointment at half time.


"He is hard on himself, he was disappointed at half-time with the missed opportunity, others were good around him.

"I was just disappointed his goal wasn’t the winner."

The Black Cats, placed fourth in the League One table, will play Bradford City this Saturday.
 