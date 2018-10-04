XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/10/2018 - 18:58 BST

Kyle Lafferty On Bench – Rangers Team vs Rapid Vienna Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Rapid Vienna
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Austrian side Rapid Vienna in a Europa League group stage game at Ibrox tonight.

The Gers opened their group stage push with an impressive 2-2 draw away in Spain at Villarreal and will want to make sure they pick up all three points this evening on home turf.




Boss Steven Gerrard remains without defender Lee Wallace.

Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks, while in defence he goes with a centre-back pairing of Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson. Lassana Coulibaly is in midfield with Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria. Daniel Candeias plays, as does Ryan Kent, while Alfredo Morelos is up top.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Kyle Lafferty and Eros Grezda.

 


Rangers Team vs Rapid Vienna

McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Arfield, Ejaria, Candeias, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Barisic, Grezda, Middleton, Lafferty
 