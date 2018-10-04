Leeds United Will Take Teams To Cleaners, Championship Boss Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has claimed that the Tigers lost to one of the best sides the Championship has ever seen in the form of Leeds United and says that the Whites can take teams to the cleaners this season.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men climbed to the summit of the Championship table with a 1-0 win over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday, courtesy of a second-half strike from Tyler Roberts.











The Tigers struggled to provide resistance against a dominant performance from the visitors and eventually succumbed to a fifth defeat in their last seven games this season.



Adkins admitted that the Whites were very impressive and thinks they are one of the best sides to have played in the Championship in recent years.





The Hull manager went on to claim that Bielsa’s men are more than capable of taking most teams in the division to the cleaners this season.



“I thought we played against one of the best teams I’ve seen in the Championship for many years”, Adkins was quoted as saying by the Hull Daily Mail.



“They are an excellent side.



"They’re going to take teams to the cleaners.



“If you think we’re on a level playing field then we’re not”, he added.



Bielsa has transformed Leeds since taking charge at Elland Road in the summer and the Whites are now firmly amongst the favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League this term.

