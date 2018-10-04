Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Qarabag Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Qarabag vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Arsenal have revealed the team they will put on the pitch this evening to take on Qarabag in a Europa League Group E clash in Azerbaijan.



The Gunners will be aiming to keep their winning momentum going, having tasted victory in their last seven successive games across all competitions.











Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not travelled to Azerbaijan, while Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Kostas Mavorpanos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey are also absent.



Bernd Leno gets the vote to play in goal, while in defence Arsenal boss Unai Emery picks Rob Holding, Sokratis, Nacho Monreal and Stephan Lichtsteiner. Matteo Guendouzi slots into midfield with Mohamed Elneny, while Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck also play.



Emery has options on the bench to change things, including Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.



Arsenal Team vs Qarabag



Leno, Holding, Sokratis, Monreal, Lichtsteiner, Guendouzi, Elneny, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Smith-Rowe, Welbeck



Substitutes: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Torreira, Xhaka, Ozil, Lacazette

