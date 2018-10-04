XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/10/2018 - 16:54 BST

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Qarabag Confirmed

 




Fixture: Qarabag vs Arsenal
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Arsenal have revealed the team they will put on the pitch this evening to take on Qarabag in a Europa League Group E clash in Azerbaijan.

The Gunners will be aiming to keep their winning momentum going, having tasted victory in their last seven successive games across all competitions.




Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not travelled to Azerbaijan, while Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Kostas Mavorpanos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey are also absent.

Bernd Leno gets the vote to play in goal, while in defence Arsenal boss Unai Emery picks Rob Holding, Sokratis, Nacho Monreal and Stephan Lichtsteiner. Matteo Guendouzi slots into midfield with Mohamed Elneny, while Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck also play.

Emery has options on the bench to change things, including Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

 


Arsenal Team vs Qarabag

Leno, Holding, Sokratis, Monreal, Lichtsteiner, Guendouzi, Elneny, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Smith-Rowe, Welbeck

Substitutes: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Torreira, Xhaka, Ozil, Lacazette
 