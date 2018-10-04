Naby Keita Injury Fears Eased

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is fine after picking up a back injury against Napoli in the Champions League and he could even feature against Manchester City on Sunday.



Keita was taken off on a stretcher in the 19th minute at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday night after suffering a back problem during Liverpool’s 1-0 loss against Napoli.











The Guinean, who joined Liverpool in the summer, underwent further examination at the nearest hospital and it is understood that the issue is not as bad as it looked in the first place.



The 23-year-old is set to travel back to England with the rest of the Liverpool squad as scheduled on Thursday and has not been ruled out of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.





Keita could well face a late fitness test ahead of the game against the defending champions and everyone associated with Liverpool will be hoping that he is fit and ready to play in their next game.



The midfielder has been settling in since making the switch to Anfield from RB Leipzig in the summer and has already made nine appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.



Liverpool paid £48m for his services in 2017 and Keita had to wait for a year to complete his move to England with the Premier League giants this summer.



