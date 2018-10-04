Pep Guardiola Gradually Making Tottenham Target His Transfer Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele is gradually becoming the priority target for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, it has been claimed in France.



Ndombele stood out for Lyon last season and Les Gones received an offer from Tottenham for his services in the summer, while Manchester City also made an attempt to take him from France.











But Lyon stood firm and rejected all offers, while Ndombele did also not want to end the association and penned a fresh contract soon afterwards, running until 2023.



However, Tottenham have continued to be linked with the midfielder and Lyon are expecting to be tested again.





But it may be Manchester City who make the most serious play for the midfielder's services as, according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, Ndombele is gradually becoming Guardiola's priority.



The former Barcelona coach is a firm fan of the midfielder and is becoming increasingly convinced he needs to take him to the Etihad Stadium.



Guardiola has had Ndombele watched on several occasions and is claimed to be sure of the player's potential.



It remains to be seen if Lyon could see off Manchester City, or if Tottenham can compete with the Citizens for Ndombele.

