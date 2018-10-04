Qualifying Still In Our Hands – Mauricio Pochettino Remaining Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League is still not beyond Spurs, despite their poor start in Group B.



Spurs were handed a second consecutive defeat in their Champions League campaign this season on Wednesday when Barcelona ran out 4-2 winners in what proved to be an entertaining affair.











The north London outfit are yet to register their first points in Group B after blowing a 1-0 lead en route to a disappointing 2-1 loss against Inter in their opening game of the competition.



Inter's win over PSV Eindhoven in the other game of the group on Wednesday now means that Tottenham have a mountain to climb if they are to secure a berth in the knockout stage of the Champions League this year.





Pochettino insisted that Spurs’ qualification for the next round is still in their hands and admitted that they will head into their next game in the competition against PSV by thinking that it is not impossible to qualify.



“We still need to play four games and we are going to have it in our hands to be or not in the next stage”, Pochettino told a press conference.



“It will be tough because we've got to win the games.



"[We will] still [be] thinking the same though that all is possible”, he added.



The loss against Barcelona means that Tottenham have now lost both of their opening games in the group stage of a European competition for the first time in their history.

