Rangers Star Misses Out On Northern Ireland Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Gareth McAuley has been left out of the Northern Ireland squad for the country's double header in the UEFA Nations League against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina later this month.



McAuley, who spent seven seasons in the Premier League with West Brom, left the Hawthorns when his contract expired at the end of last season, following the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship.











The Northern Irishman joined Rangers on a free transfer last month and is yet to feature for Steven Gerrard’s team since his arrival at Ibrox.



The 38-year-old trained with Michael O’Neill’s side during last month's international break, but was omitted from the squad preparing to face Austria on 12th of October, three days before the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.





The defender has earned 79 caps for the Northern Ireland national team since making his debut in 2005 and scored their first goal for over 30 years in an international tournament when he found the back of the net against Ukraine during Euro 2016.



McAuley also became the oldest goalscorer in 2018 World Cup qualifying when he scored against Azerbaijan in 2016.



Conor Washington of Sheffield United was also left out of the Northern Ireland squad, while Tom Flanagan of Sunderland was recalled and Aaron Hughes returns to the squad after an injury.



