Real Madrid Join Chase For Manchester United Linked Giuseppe Marotta

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are eyeing bringing in Manchester United linked Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta into the club once he leaves the Italian champions at the end of the month.



Juventus recently revealed that the Italian will be leaving the club on 25th October after spending more than eight years at the club.











Marotta played a pivotal role in reshaping Juventus and taking them back to the pinnacle of Italian and European football.



The 61-year-old has already been linked with high profile jobs at other clubs and there are suggestions Manchester United are eyeing him as their new director of football.





He has also been linked with roles at Napoli, AC Milan and Roma and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, another top European club are keen to sign up the Italian.



It has been claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to add the experienced Italian deal-maker’s expertise to the European champions.



The Spaniard is eyeing holding talks with Marotta once he leaves Juventus and will look to tempt him to join the project at the Bernabeu.



Marotta’s work at Juventus is held at high regard in Europe and he is not expected to be short of job offers once he leaves the club this month.

