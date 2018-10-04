Really Finding His Feet – Former Leeds Star Says White Could Keep Duo Out of Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan thinks that Whites striker Tyler Roberts will give Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford a real run for their money to get back in the team when they return from their respective injuries.



Roberts has stepped up tremendously in the absence of key personnel in attack for Marcelo Bielsa and scored the winner during Leeds' 1-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday.











The 19-year-old has played a starting role in the last five Championship games for the Whites and has contributed directly to four goals during that period.



Bielsa has been handed a huge boost by the youngster’s performances, with Roberts stepping up at a key time with Roofe and Bamford out.





Whelan, who started his senior career at Elland Road, went on to claim that Roberts will give Roofe and Bamford a real run for their money to get back in the team after they regain match fitness.



The former Whites star also admitted that the youngster is slowly finding his feet at the club after getting back to his best shape in recent times.



“He's looking to me now that he's really finding his feet here at Leeds.



"He's getting that match sharpness and fitness”, Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.



“And I tell you what, he could put up a bit of a run for his money against the two strikers that are out because I think he's going to get better and better”, he added.



Leeds retained their position at the top of the table after West Brom failed to secure maximum points against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday night in the Championship.

