XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/10/2018 - 13:08 BST

Really Finding His Feet – Former Leeds Star Says White Could Keep Duo Out of Team

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan thinks that Whites striker Tyler Roberts will give Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford a real run for their money to get back in the team when they return from their respective injuries.

Roberts has stepped up tremendously in the absence of key personnel in attack for Marcelo Bielsa and scored the winner during Leeds' 1-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday.




The 19-year-old has played a starting role in the last five Championship games for the Whites and has contributed directly to four goals during that period.

Bielsa has been handed a huge boost by the youngster’s performances, with Roberts stepping up at a key time with Roofe and Bamford out.
 


Whelan, who started his senior career at Elland Road, went on to claim that Roberts will give Roofe and Bamford a real run for their money to get back in the team after they regain match fitness.

The former Whites star also admitted that the youngster is slowly finding his feet at the club after getting back to his best shape in recent times.


“He's looking to me now that he's really finding his feet here at Leeds.

"He's getting that match sharpness and fitness”, Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.

“And I tell you what, he could put up a bit of a run for his money against the two strikers that are out because I think he's going to get better and better”, he added.

Leeds retained their position at the top of the table after West Brom failed to secure maximum points against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday night in the Championship.
 