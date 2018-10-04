Spurs Must Learn From Barcelona Defeat – Harry Winks

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks believes that his team will learn their lesson from the loss against Barcelona and will use that experience to win their upcoming games in the Champions League.



The Catalan giants went 2-0 up at Wembley within the first 28 minutes, though the Lilywhites managed to pull one back, the visitors scored one more to make it 3-1 after 56 minutes.











Tottenham continued to fight and made it 3-2, but Barcelona killed off any thoughts of a comeback when Lionel Messi scored late on.



Winks insists that the match taught Spurs a few valuable lessons they will look to use and try to win their next games in the Champions League and in the process stake their claim for progress to the next round.





“We gave everything, especially in the second half”, Winks said while reflecting on the game.



“We started with doing the simple things, battling, fighting, showing heart, we created chances and scored twice. On any other day, it could have gone either way and we could have come away with the three points.



“At one point I said to Coco [Erik Lamela] 'one more chance here and we’ve got it' and then at 3-3, it would be anyone’s game.



"But then they get that opportunity to score and it’s so late, it kills you…a real kick in the teeth.



"It’s something we have to learn from and hopefully we’ll go into the next couple of games, take that experience and win.”



Tottenham have so far lost both their matches in the Champions League and will play their next game in the competition next month against PSV Eindhoven.

