Sunderland Fans Receive Ticket Boost For Bradford City Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





League One side Bradford City have released another 300 tickets for the visiting Sunderland fans, taking the high demand for tickets for this weekend's game into consideration.



The Black Cats, still new to the League One scene, boast a huge fan following with around 30,000 fans attending almost every match held at the Stadium of Light.











Sunderland's recent League One opponents, Coventry City, had to publicly urge fans to attend the game between the two sides in numbers to match the away crowd visiting from Sunderland.



And now Bradford City have issued 300 more tickets to meet the demands of the visitors.





The tickets that have been issued are for seats situated in Block E of the Northern Commercial stands at Valley Parade.



"Due to demand, the club has released a further 300 tickets to Sunderland ahead of Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Sky Bet League One fixture", a statement on the club's official website revealed.



The decision, the club further revealed, has been taken after consultation with West Yorkshire Police and the club’s safety team.



Jack Ross's side, who failed to pick up all three points from the game against Peterborough United on Tuesday, will hope for better when they take on David Hopkin's side on Saturday.

