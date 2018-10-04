Thank You Nigel Adkins – Marcelo Bielsa Pleased With Hull Boss’ Words

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has thanked Nigel Adkins for the praise he bestowed on the Whites after their win over Hull City in the Championship on Tuesday.



Bielsa’s men secured an important 1-0 win away from home at the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday night, courtesy of a second-half strike from Tyler Roberts, to climb to the summit of the league table.











The Whites have been impressive under their new manager so far this season and Adkins was quick to point out how good the visitors were on the night.



The Hull City manager heaped praise on Leeds by claiming that they are one of the best ever sides to have played in the Championship in recent memory and suggested that they are capable of taking teams to the cleaners this season.





Bielsa went on to thank his adversary for the kind words and insisted that the Whites now have the added responsibility of living up to the tag.



“I thank him for what he said”, Bielsa told a press conference.



“And especially when it comes from someone like him who knows the league so well.



"But this increases the obligation to prove the good words said about us."



Leeds will now face Brentford in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday and will be without the services of Barry Douglas, who has joined a long list of casualties at the club after limping off against Hull.

