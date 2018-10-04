This Is What You Need To Do – Former Liverpool Star Gives Jurgen Klopp Advice For Manchester City Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has advised Jurgen Klopp to not overlook the options on his bench against Manchester City and turn to them quickly if needed.



The Reds conceded a late goal against Napoli on Wednesday to lose 1-0, and Klopp was reluctant to make changes that could have helped the visitors nick the game in the second half.











Daniel Sturridge, who came off the bench and scored against Chelsea on Saturday, was only introduced in the 89th minute, while Xherdan Shaqiri remained on the bench as an unused substitute.



Liverpool are now without a win in their last three games in all competitions and face the daunting prospect of locking horns with Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League.





Babb, who spent five seasons at Liverpool during the 1990s, thinks that Klopp should not leave it late to make the desired changes if things do not work out well against the defending champions on Sunday.



He also admitted that the game will be the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to analyse their credentials in the title race for the remainder of the season.



“For me, it's the best possible game you could play because it shows your real credentials for the Premier League this year”, Babb said on LFC TV.



“I think the manager needs to be more proactive with substitutions, bringing players like Shaqiri and Sturridge on earlier so they can have an impact if things aren't going well in the second half”, he added.



Both Liverpool and Manchester City are level on 19 points from their first seven games of the season, but Pep Guardiola’s men lead the pack due to their healthy goal difference.

