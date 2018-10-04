We Don’t Fear You, Brentford Boss Tells Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford manager Dean Smith has told Leeds United that his team do not fear making the trip to Elland Road this coming weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men are currently leading the race for promotion in the Championship after securing 22 points from their 11 games so far this season and will now face Brentford at home before the international break.











The Bees enjoyed a decent start to the season, but a run without a win in their last five outings across all competitions has affected them as they slipped down to sixth place in the table.



The fixture could prove to be crucial for both sides as they will be aiming to head into the international break on a positive note and ideally with all three points.





Smith went on to claim that Brentford are not afraid of a trip to face the league leaders on Saturday despite the immense respect they have for the opposition.



“Leeds have had a fantastic start to the season; they are playing a really entertaining brand of football at the moment”, Smith told a press conference.



“With us going there it makes for a really exciting game.



"It’s one we are respectful of but not fearing.



“We know what a threat they are.



"They are the markers at the moment but there are a lot of teams who are tightly bunched at the top, and I would include us in that."



Leeds beat Brentford 1-0 at Elland Road last season.

