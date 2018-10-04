We Expect Lots From Erik Lamela – Mauricio Pochettino On Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Spurs expect a lot from Erik Lamela and thinks that he is improving step by step with every passing game.



Lamela, who has seen his Spurs spell interrupted by injuries in recent years, impressed during Tottenham’s 4-2 loss at home to Barcelona on Wednesday.











Pochettino’s men took to the field at Wembley missing the services of a number of key personnel due to injury and Lamela grabbed the opportunity that was presented to him with both hands.



The Argentine set up Harry Kane for Tottenham’s opening goal, while he found the back of the net, albeit with a little bit of help from a deflection off Clement Lenglet, to make it 3-2 in the 66th minute.





Lamela has now scored four goals in his last six appearances for Tottenham across all competitions and Pochettino went on to claim that Spurs expect a lot from the player and that he is slowly improving.



“Always we have up and down in the form of the players. We expect a lot from him”, Pochettino told reporters in a press conference.



“After one year he was injured and suffered two surgeries.



"I think step by step he's feeling better and of course we need to manage and handle him in a different way to other players.



“But we accept that situation and always hoping that he's going to be important and help the team in the future”, he added.



Tottenham will next face newly-promoted Cardiff City at Wembley on Saturday in the Premier League.

