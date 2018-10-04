Why Couldn’t Jurgen Klopp See It Coming – Liverpool Legend Critical of Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s approach against Napoli on Wednesday cost the Reds dearly as they succumbed to a late winner in Naples.



The Reds were put to the sword in the dying embers of the game when Lorenzo Insigne scored the winner in second half stoppage time to propel Napoli to the top of their Champions League group.











Liverpool were let down by their end product inside the final third for the majority of the game, but continued to invite the pressure from the home side as they tried to press high up the pitch.



Klopp deployed his front-three without a leash on their attacking influx as the trio continued to station themselves high up the pitch, leaving acres of space behind for their opponents to exploit.





Nicol, who won four league titles during his playing career with Liverpool, insisted that Klopp should have changed his approach to salvage a vital point away from home on Wednesday.



“I understand Klopp’s philosophy about opening up and playing regardless whether you are home or away”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“But there comes a time when you have got to change something and he didn’t change anything.



“You’ve got 10 minutes to go, your two centre-backs and goalkeeper are performing heroics to keep the ball out of the back of the net, but you persist on having three forwards standing up front.



“You’ve got [Sadio] Mane on one side, [Mohamed] Salah on the other and [Roberto] Firmino up the front when Napoli are streaming through the middle of the park, getting at the back four and you could see it coming.



“If we can see it coming, why can’t Klopp see it coming? Why can’t he do something?



“At least get Mane and Salah to tuck in and help out the full-backs and they didn’t do that and guess what? They’re losing the game with five minutes to go.



“That is a shame because a nil-nil result would have put Liverpool absolutely in pole position to qualify”, he concluded.



Liverpool will now face Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

