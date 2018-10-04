Youssouf Mulumbu Plays, No Scott Brown – Celtic Team vs Red Bull Salzburg Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Red Bull Salzburg vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Celtic have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to battle Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in a Europa League group game tie this evening.



The Bhoys opened their group stage push by beating Rosenborg at Celtic Park and will want to return from Austria without having been beaten, to boost their chances of winning the group.











Boss Brendan Rodgers is without Kristoffer Ajer, Filip Benkovic, Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic. Scott Brown misses out with a tight hamstring.



Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal and in defence he trusts in Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata and Jack Hendry. Youssouf Mulumbu starts, while James Forrest and Callum McGregor also play. Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard are the attacking threats.



The Celtic manager has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Ryan Christie and Scott Sinclair.



Celtic Team vs Red Bull Salzburg



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Hendry, Mulumbu, Forrest, Ntcham, McGregor, Tierney, Griffiths, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Sinclair, Gamboa, Morgan, Christie, Simunovic, Izaguirre

