Celtic Don’t Have Leader In Defence, Bemoans Former Bhoys Star

Former Scotland and Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough feels that the Bhoys lack a leader in the backline who can organise those around him.



Brendan Rodgers' men went down to a 3-1 defeat in Austria against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday night and Celtic's defence was not up to scratch in the Europa League contest.











Celtic's defence has come under the microscope for much of the last 12 months and Rodgers was left frustrated over his efforts to add to his squad over the summer transfer window.



Rough thinks that there is an inexperienced look to Celtic's backline and the Bhoys are in desperate need of a leader.





"It's unfortunate, they don't seem to have a leader back there, someone who is organising", Rough said on PLZ Soccer.



"It is a failing.



"There are two young boys in that defence who are having to handle these games."



Celtic have so far struggled to get going in the Scottish Premiership and head into Sunday's game against St Johnstone sitting fifth with 13 points from seven games.



Rodgers' side did win their Europa League group opener, at home against Norwegian outfit Rosenborg

