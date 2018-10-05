Chelsea Fans Enjoying Jose Mourinho Struggle But Still Respect Him – Blues Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has admitted that a lot of Blues fans are enjoying seeing Jose Mourinho struggle at Manchester United, despite deep down having great respect for the Portuguese.



Mourinho enjoyed success over two spells at Chelsea and delivered the club their very first Premier League title, but is now toiling at Old Trafford amid poor results and claims of player fallouts.











There has been consistent speculation over how long he may last in his post at Manchester United and a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League looms large after October's international break.



Langley admits that many Blues fans are taking pleasure in Mourinho's struggles, however he stressed that respect for his achievements remains.





"I have to say, I think a lot of people are enjoying his current situation", Langley said on Chelsea TV.



"I think that he's under big pressure.



"The Valencia game didn't go well either and the recent league performances have been poor.



"He's got one more at the weekend, Newcastle.



"In the background they [the Chelsea fans] have the greatest of respect for Jose Mourinho because he brought us what we've never had before, well, in 1955, but the league title came back in modern times.



"But I still think there are people with a grin."



Mourinho's Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on Saturday and the Portuguese boss has stressed the importance of the Red Devils returning to winning ways in the encounter.

