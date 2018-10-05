Chelsea Will Go Close – Mark Hughes

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton manager Mark Hughes has claimed that Chelsea have the potential to compete fiercely in the title race this season due to their strength in depth and the quality at their disposal.



The Saints will host Chelsea at St Mary’s on Saturday in the Premier League as they aim to put an end to their disappointing run of form in a bid to steer themselves further away from the relegation zone.











Southampton are without a win in their last three games in the league, but will face Chelsea on a high after knocking Everton out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.



Hughes, who spent three years at Chelsea during his playing career, admitted that his old employers have a lot of quality in their side and insisted that the Blues will be actively involved in the title race this season.





“I think Chelsea will always be a contender”, Hughes said in a press conference.



“You see the quality of their squad, big changes last night in their team [in the Europa League], but you look at who they're bringing in and it's still high quality.



"The strength and depth they've got is comparable to all the other top teams. They will go close.



“They've got a new manager and it seems when Chelsea change management then that initial season usually seems to be the one that they're very strong in which is the way they go about their business.



"They chop and change coaches, managers and it doesn't seem to affect their ability to win trophies.



"I feel that they will have a strong season this year”, he added.



Southampton are currently 16th in the table with just five points from their opening seven games in the Premier League so far this season.

