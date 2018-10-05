He Can Have Very Important Future – Maurizio Sarri Pleased With Chelsea Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says that Blues midfielder Ross Barkley will have a bright future ahead of him for both club and country if he continues to improve.



Barkley, who suffered a serious injury that hampered his progress before joining Chelsea, is slowly getting back to his best shape this season and the early signs are promising, Sarri feels.











The midfielder has been recalled to the England national team by Gareth Southgate ahead of the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain over the international break.



Sarri has backed the Englishman so far after his strong showing during pre-season and Barkley made a second-half appearance off the bench during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Videoton in the Europa League on Thursday night.





The Italian went on to claim that he is happy with the progress made by Barkley and insisted that the midfielder can become a crucial player for both club and country in the future.



“I am very happy for him. He had a very serious injury last season. Now he is recovering very well and he is improving match by match”, Sarri told a press conference.



“He can have a very important future in this club and with the national team."



Chelsea will next face Southampton away from home in the Premier League on Saturday as they aim to go above Liverpool and Manchester City, who play each other on Sunday, with a win.

