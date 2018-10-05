XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/10/2018 - 11:02 BST

He Can Have Very Important Future – Maurizio Sarri Pleased With Chelsea Player

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says that Blues midfielder Ross Barkley will have a bright future ahead of him for both club and country if he continues to improve.

Barkley, who suffered a serious injury that hampered his progress before joining Chelsea, is slowly getting back to his best shape this season and the early signs are promising, Sarri feels.




The midfielder has been recalled to the England national team by Gareth Southgate ahead of the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain over the international break.

Sarri has backed the Englishman so far after his strong showing during pre-season and Barkley made a second-half appearance off the bench during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Videoton in the Europa League on Thursday night.
 


The Italian went on to claim that he is happy with the progress made by Barkley and insisted that the midfielder can become a crucial player for both club and country in the future.

“I am very happy for him. He had a very serious injury last season. Now he is recovering very well and he is improving match by match”, Sarri told a press conference.


“He can have a very important future in this club and with the national team." 

Chelsea will next face Southampton away from home in the Premier League on Saturday as they aim to go above Liverpool and Manchester City, who play each other on Sunday, with a win.
 