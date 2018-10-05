XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/10/2018 - 12:21 BST

He’s Got Every Chance – Jack Ross Gives Sunderland Teenager Encouragement

 




Sunderland boss Jack Ross has admitted that youngster Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka seems to be an enigma at times, but thinks the teenager made his case for more game time with his display against Peterborough United.

The 18-year-old was handed his senior debut by Ross in the match against Peterborough on Tuesday and in spite of the outing lasting for just a handful of minutes, the manager insists that Mbunga-Kimpioka showed promise.




The 42-year-old also took time to insist that if he continues working hard at Under-23 level and puts on such performances, there is no reason why he cannot make it more often to the first-team.

“Benji is an enigma at times", Ross told a press conference.
 


“He has really good attributes to his game, so it’s about trying to piece it all together.

“He only played half of the [Under-23] game on Monday night, as we knew he was going to be on the bench and may have to play a part.


“I’m delighted for him that he’s make his league debut, as it’s a big thing for a young man.

“Even in those few minutes on the park he showed he’s got attributes that, if he keeps working hard when he’s with the Under-23s, he’s got every chance of getting more opportunities as the season unfolds.”

The youngster, a regular for the Under-23 side, was drafted into the youth ranks at Sunderland in 2016 and has worked his way through the system at the Black Cats.
 