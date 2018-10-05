He’s Got Every Chance – Jack Ross Gives Sunderland Teenager Encouragement

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has admitted that youngster Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka seems to be an enigma at times, but thinks the teenager made his case for more game time with his display against Peterborough United.



The 18-year-old was handed his senior debut by Ross in the match against Peterborough on Tuesday and in spite of the outing lasting for just a handful of minutes, the manager insists that Mbunga-Kimpioka showed promise.











The 42-year-old also took time to insist that if he continues working hard at Under-23 level and puts on such performances, there is no reason why he cannot make it more often to the first-team.



“Benji is an enigma at times", Ross told a press conference.





“He has really good attributes to his game, so it’s about trying to piece it all together.



“He only played half of the [Under-23] game on Monday night, as we knew he was going to be on the bench and may have to play a part.



“I’m delighted for him that he’s make his league debut, as it’s a big thing for a young man.



“Even in those few minutes on the park he showed he’s got attributes that, if he keeps working hard when he’s with the Under-23s, he’s got every chance of getting more opportunities as the season unfolds.”



The youngster, a regular for the Under-23 side, was drafted into the youth ranks at Sunderland in 2016 and has worked his way through the system at the Black Cats.

