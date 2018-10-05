He’s Very Good – Jack Ross Pleased With Returning Sunderland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that he was more than satisfied with the performance of Aiden McGeady in his side's 2-2 draw with Peterborough, believing the winger made a telling impact at the Stadium of Light.



The 32-year-old missed his team's first seven League One matches with injury and is gradually returning to first team football with the 90 minutes he managed against the Posh being his first full outing since his comeback.











The 42-year-old manager insists that he spoke to McGeady prior to the match on Tuesday to make sure whether he was feeling physically fit.



What Ross saw from his veteran in the match was encouraging and the boss now hopes that the former Celtic man will continue to get stronger.





"I thought he did really well because he’s been out for close to four and a half months", Ross said at a press conference, when asked about McGeady.



"I spoke to him prior to the game to see how he was feeling physically and I thought his overall contribution was very good.



"He’s a very good player and I thought his impact on the game was really encouraging and he will continue to get stronger."



It remains to be seen if Ross will hand McGeady another 90 minutes this weekend against Bradford City.

