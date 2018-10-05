I Really Don’t Want To Draw Celtic or Rangers – Chelsea Legend On Europa League

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has revealed that he does not want the Blues to draw either Celtic or Rangers in the last 32 of the Europa League.



The Blues are firmly on course to reach the last 32 in the competition, while Rangers are also showing promise after a draw and a win in their opening two games.











Celtic meanwhile have won one and lost one, and Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers will hope to be able to plot a route for his side through to the knockout stage.



All of Chelsea, Celtic and Rangers could be in Europa League action after Christmas and if that is the case, Nevin does not want the Blues to draw either of the Scottish giants.





Nevin said on Chelsea TV: "I'll say something which will surprise you.



"If and when we get through, I really don't want to get Celtic or Rangers.



"I hate the hassle I get up there!



"I want Chelsea to win and that will not go down well in Scotland."



Rangers saw off Rapid Vienna 3-1 at Ibrox in an impressive win on Thursday night, while Celtic went down by the same scoreline in Austria against Red Bull Salzburg.



Chelsea meanwhile saw off Videoton 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

