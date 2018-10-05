I’m Loving Playing Twice A Week – Rangers Star Enjoying Tough Schedule

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Connor Goldson has admitted that he is relishing the opportunity to play twice in a week, despite the various physical demands that are bound to come with it.



Goldson played the entirety of the Gers’ 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday and looked sharp as the hosts conjured up an inspiring performance at home.











The defender, who joined the Old Firm giants from Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League during the summer, has already registered 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season.



Despite the demanding nature of the schedule that comes with competing in a number of competitions, Goldson admitted that he is relishing the challenge of playing twice in a week.





The 25-year-old added that Rangers are physically fit enough to play two games in a week, but admitted that it leaves very little time for training sessions.



Goldson went on to claim that the Light Blues also have a very strong squad that are capable of functioning smoothly, according to the demands that can arise due to the congested schedule.



“The match fitness is right up there now but with playing two games a week we can't work on too much stuff in the training ground”, Goldson said in a press conference.



“It's tough to recover and get straight into another game but I'm loving playing twice a week.



“It's going to be tough but we have a good squad, we had probably our strongest bench yesterday and still have quality not involved in the squad”, he explained.



Rangers will now host league leaders Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to get back to winning ways in the league after losing to Livingston in their last game.

