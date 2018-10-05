XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/10/2018 - 10:54 BST

It’s No Fluke, Absolutely No Fluke – Former Scotland Star Lauds Steven Gerrard

 




Former Scotland international Pat Nevin has insisted that Steven Gerrard's success at Rangers is no fluke.

Gerrard has led Rangers into the group stage of the Europa League this season and now has the Gers looking in fine fettle to reach the last 32 of the competition.




Rangers drew 2-2 in Spain at Villarreal in their group opener and then on Thursday night beat Rapid Vienna 3-1 at Ibrox; they next welcome Russian outfit Spartak Moscow to Ibrox towards the end of this month.

Nevin is full of admiration for the work Gerrard has done in Glasgow and insists the Liverpool legend has not got lucky.
 


"There are great coaches in Scotland at the top level now", Nevin said on Chelsea TV.

"Stevie Gerrard has really started well. It's not a fluke, it really isn't a fluke. It's not that they've got millions more money than anyone else.


"He's actually done a very good job."

While Rangers have made good progress in Europe, Gerrard will want to drive the Gers up the Scottish Premiership standings soon.

Gerrard's men currently sit sixth in the Premiership, having taken just eleven points from their opening seven fixtures, and play Hearts this weekend.
 