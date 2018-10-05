I’ve Had Such Incredible Support – Steven Gerrard Hails Rangers Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed the fans at Ibrox for extending their uncompromising support to the players and all at the club since the start of the season.



The Light Blues came from behind to register a memorable 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna in their Europa League clash at Ibrox on Thursday night to propel themselves to the top of Group G in the competition.











The home fans generate a raucous atmosphere and backed their players to go out and play some of the finest football they have played all season, if not the best.



Rangers have been dominant on home soil this season and are yet to lose a game at Ibrox since the appointment of Gerrard in the summer.





The former Liverpool captain thanked the fans for their unparalleled support since he took over at Rangers and admitted that the players are benefitting from playing in front of such a devoted group of supporters.



“We would love Ibrox to be bouncing again on Sunday but we have to play our part in the game and start from the off”, Gerrard said in a press conference ahead of the meeting with Hearts.



“I thought last night the players fed off the atmosphere but the tempo of the players made the support even more vocal.



“I've had incredible support from the moment I arrived, 8,000 welcomed me here which was incredible. They have also backed the players.



“The relationship between players, staff and fans is key as we are all together."



Gerrard also admitted that the emotions got the better of him in the end on Thursday night as Rangers made it a memorable European adventure at home.



“Ibrox was rocking last night, it felt like the 12th man behind me. Anfield on European nights always got the best out of me.



“Last night was incredible. Every person on their feet getting involved. I got a bit carried away with the goal but that is the emotion on the game.”