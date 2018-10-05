Liverpool One of Greatest Teams – Pep Guardiola Signals Respect For Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has poured praise on Liverpool ahead of his side's league meeting with the Reds on Sunday.



Guardiola's side lost at Anfield in both the Premier League and the Champions League last season and the Spaniard is aware Jurgen Klopp's men will push hard for all three points.











The Manchester City manager does not expect a repeat of any of their previous encounters and dismissed the impact losing at Anfield, and then at home, will have had on his men mentally.



Guardiola told a press conference: "In the Champions League, the first game we made a good performance except at the end of the first half.





"At home we made a very good game as well. It doesn’t matter that we lost."



But Guardiola is wary of Liverpool and has vowed to work as hard as possible to keep the Citizens close to the Reds.



"Liverpool is one of two greatest teams in England. We try to be close to them.



"They are top side and we try to be closer every time", he added.



Liverpool have put nine goals past Manchester City in their last three competitive meetings with the Citizens, but they have scored six fewer goals than Guardiola's men in the Premier League so far this season.

