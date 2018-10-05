Lucas Perez On Bench – West Ham Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play Brighton in an away Premier League fixture this evening.



The Hammers have seen their form pick up over the last two weeks and scored an impressive win over Manchester United last weekend.











Boss Manuel Pellegrini will be keen for his men to go in to the international break on the back of a win, but Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere are out of action.



The West Ham manager goes with Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he selects Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, West Ham have Declan Rice, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble, while Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko support Marko Arnautovic.



If the Chilean wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options available including Lucas Perea and Michail Antonio.



West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Obiang, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Arnautovic



Substitutes: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Cresswell, Snodgrass, Antonio, Perez

