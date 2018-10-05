XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/10/2018 - 12:13 BST

Manchester United Legend Backs Jose Mourinho To Keep Job

 




Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has urged the Red Devils not to sack Jose Mourinho and back him instead during a difficult stage, to preserve continuity at the club.

The Portuguese has faced a lot of criticism in recent weeks for the Red Devils’ poor run of form and an apparent fallout with some of his players.




Giggs, who spent over 25 years at Old Trafford as a player and coach, insisted that he would want Mourinho to keep his job despite all the uncertainty surrounding it.

The former Manchester United midfielder also admitted that bringing a change at this point in time would disrupt the continuity and that the club will be more likely to face the same situation in the next few years.
 


Giggs went on to claim that there has clearly been a lack of forward planning at Old Trafford in recent times and that it is essential to keep the future in mind when making such decisions.

"I believe he should keep his job", Giggs was quotes as saying by BBC.


"They're going through a tough time at the moment, but change now then you're in the same position in a year, two years, quite possibly.

"I think the problem of late has been forward planning.

"Just take stock, they're going through a tough time but, no, my stance hasn't changed."

The Welshman is currently in charge of Wales and will be on the touchline for their upcoming friendly against Spain on Thursday before their UEFA Nations League clash against the Republic of Ireland.
 