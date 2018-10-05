Mauricio Pochettino Indicates Uphill Selection Struggle For Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted it is his personal call not to pick Georges-Kevin Nkoudou this season.



Nkoudou was expected to leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window and was linked with several clubs across Europe.











But he failed to secure a move away from Spurs and was quickly left out of the club's Champions League squad.



Nkoudou can play in the Premier League, but Pochettino has not handed the winger the chance to work his way back into the team and the Argentine has not given the winger encouragement.





"Look, it's not easy when you have 25 players", Pochettino said at a press conference, when asked about Nkoudou's lack of game time.



"Nearly all the players play. I think we are the team that gave more possibility to play to the whole squad."



And Pochettino concedes that at present he simply prefers other options to Nkoudou.



"Maybe for him it is a struggle to take the opportunity for different reasons, maybe perhaps because I prefer to play with another player and not that he's good or not good.



"But it is because I decide to play with different players than him", he added.



Nkoudou will have to wait for the January transfer window to open if he is to secure a move away from Spurs to a club in Europe.



But with the winger able to play in the Premier League, he may yet get an opportunity before the window swings back open, if Pochettino has change of heart or injuries strike.

