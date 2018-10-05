Now Cut The Gap – Rangers Star Rallies Team-Mates For Hearts Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers captain James Tavernier has admitted that the Gers need to close the gap on runaway leaders Hearts with a win over the Jambos when they visit Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.



The Light Blues came from behind to register an emphatic 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna in their Europa League Group G clash at home on Thursday.











Tavernier, who played the entirety of the game, converted a penalty in the 84th minute to help Rangers establish a 2-1 lead before Alfredo Morelos bagged his second goal of the night in stoppage time to cap off a memorable performance.



Steven Gerrard’s men responded tremendously after the 1-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Livingston during their last outing in the Premiership as they climbed to the top of Group G with the win.





Tavernier admitted that Rangers have to bridge the gap on leaders Hearts, who travel to Ibrox on Sunday, as they aim to give Craig Levein’s side a run for their money at the top of the table.



“We now need to concentrate on the league again on Sunday, it is very important for us because we dropped points at the weekend”, Tavernier told Rangers TV.



“Hearts have had a great start to the season so we need to get maximum points at the weekend and try and close that gap”, he concluded.



Rangers are currently four places and eight points behind Hearts, who continue remain the early pace-setters in the league after enjoying an unbeaten start so far this season.

