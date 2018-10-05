Olivier Giroud Hopeless, Chelsea Will Lose Patience With Alvaro Morata – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson has indicated that Chelsea need a new striker, with the Blues set to lose patience with Alvaro Morata, and Olivier Giroud coming up short.



Morata scored only his second goal of the season during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Videoton at Stamford Bridge in the Europa League on Thursday night, while Giroud is yet to open his account for the season.











Chelsea have been heavily relying on the abilities of Eden Hazard to bail them out from time to time and the lack of a natural goalscorer in their ranks could prove to be the Achilles heel for Maurizio Sarri in his first year at the club.



Robson feels that that the Blues are in desperate need of a new centre-forward after the barren run of form enjoyed by Morata and Giroud so far this season.





The former Arsenal star also insisted that Chelsea will be aiming to offload Morata, while insisting that Giroud has looked ‘hopeless’ in front of goal since the start of the new campaign.



“I think he [Morata] is a better player than Giroud, but I don’t think their patience will last too long”, Robson said on ESPN FC.



“Sarri doesn’t fancy him at the moment; he scored a goal but didn’t play particularly well [against Videoton].



"I think at some point they will look to trade him off somewhere else in Europe.



“They need a new centre-forward because Giroud, I think, has been hopeless in the first few games of the season.



“I have seen him play on three occasions now and if he has done three things right in each game, I would be surprised.”



Giroud is expected to take Morata’s place in the Chelsea starting eleven on Saturday against Southampton, after being rested during midweek.



The Frenchman is currently Sarri's first choice striker.

