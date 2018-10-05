XRegister
05/10/2018 - 11:24 BST

Roberto Martinez Comments On Thierry Henry Aston Villa Link

 




Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has played down talk that his assistant Thierry Henry could be set to take over at Championship side Aston Villa.

The Villa Park outfit sacked Steve Bruce earlier this week and have been linked with Arsenal legend Henry.




But Martinez says there has not been any contact from Aston Villa over wanting to speak to Henry.

Questioned at a press conference, Martinez said: "There has not been any contact."
 


Henry has been keen to start his managerial career and was in talks with French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux over the summer about taking over as coach.

However, nothing came of the discussions and Henry remained in his post alongside Martinez for Belgium.


Henry has been touted as a future Arsenal manager.

If he was to take over at Aston Villa, he would inherit a side sitting a lowly 13th in the Championship standings and with just three wins from their eleven league fixture this term.
 