West Ham Star Indicates Early Season Frustration With Lack of Playing Time

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang has revealed that he was frustrated with such little involvement at the beginning of the season, but insists that he is enjoying being back in the team.



The Hammers have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in the past fortnight after overturning a run of four straight losses with impressive victories over Everton and Manchester United to go with their goalless draw against Chelsea.











Manuel Pellegrini’s men are finally clicking together as a team and have climbed to 14th place in the table, courtesy of their remarkable turnaround in recent weeks.



Obiang, who did not start in any of the Hammers’ four straight defeats in the beginning, revealed that he was frustrated to enjoy very little involvement during that time.





The midfielder started the game against Everton and has been in terrific form ever since then, quickly becoming an integral part of Pellegrini’s plans.



Obiang insisted that he is finally enjoying being back in the team and vowed to make the most of his extended run in the starting eleven from now on.



“I am enjoying it more because it was a difficult situation [when I was not playing and the team were struggling]. We have a big squad, even when we have injuries”, Obiang told the club’s official website.



“You have to be ready and the manager told me that every day that I had to wait for my chance, but when you are a player on the bench waiting for your chance you are thinking ‘Yes, but when?’.



“We took some really good results and after that I am really happy and trying to enjoy it and trying to improve in every game because now is my chance.”



West Ham are currently preparing to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Friday in the Premier League as they aim to continue their rise.

