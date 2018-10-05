XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/10/2018 - 11:15 BST

Yes, It’s Important To Beat Newcastle United – Jose Mourinho

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stressed the importance of a win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday, following the Red Devils’ worst start to a season for 29 years.

The Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw by Valencia on Tuesday night in the Champions League and are now without a win at Old Trafford since the inaugural game of the season against Leicester City.




Mourinho has reportedly fallen out with some of his players and the ill-effects of the apparent tension may be affecting results.

The Portuguese manager has failed to effectively rally his troops this season and Manchester United are in desperate need of a turnaround in fortunes, sooner rather than later.
 


Mourinho admitted that it is important to win against Newcastle on Saturday and insisted that the result is very important for the team to put an end to a barren run of form.

"Only one defeat at home all season, only one defeat in the past seven matches", Mourinho told reporters in a news conference.


"But no victories at home in the past three matches – three draws.

"Not the feeling of the defeat, but not the happiness of the victory.

"So, yes, it is important for us to try and win this match on Saturday."

Manchester United are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 10 points from their first seven games and will be aiming to avoid a fifth consecutive game without a win on Saturday.
 