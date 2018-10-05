Youssouf Mulumbu Did Really Well – Brendan Rodgers Pleased

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers thinks summer recruit Youssouf Mulumbu performed well when he replaced the injured Scott Brown in the starting eleven against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday in the Europa League.



The Bhoys were handed a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg by the hosts as the Scottish champions blew a one-goal cushion in the second half.











Celtic took an early lead through Odsonne Edouard in the second minute and were defensively astute and organised until the half-time break as they frustrated the opposition by holding on to a slender lead.



However, things took a turn for the worse in the second half when Moanes Dabour inspired a comeback with an equaliser in the 55th minute before Takumi Minamino gave the hosts a lead in the 61st minute.





James Forrest was given his marching orders later in the half and Dabour completed his brace from the resulting penalty to inflict further damage on the Bhoys.



Mulumbu, who made only his second appearance as a Celtic player, started the game in place of the injured Brown and Rodgers admits he was impressed with what he saw from the midfielder on the night.



Rodgers also hinted he could be forced to stick with Mulumbu in their next game in the Premiership as Brown is not expected to recover in time.



"We'll need to wait and see with Scott Brown, although I don’t think he'll be available for the weekend”, Rodgers told Celtic TV.



“Mulumbu came in with limited games and I thought he did really well for 70 minutes.



"We'll recover now and get ready for the weekend."



Celtic will now travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone on Sunday in the Premiership and will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

