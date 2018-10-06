Anthony Martial Starts – Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side's Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.



Ashley Young has replaced club captain Antonio Valencia in the right-back position, with Luke Shaw playing in the other full-back position. Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly will form the centre-back pairing today at the Theatre of Dreams.











Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will form the midfield three for Manchester United, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford playing on the flanks. Romelu Lukaku will again lead the line despite his recent run of poor form. Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira, Fred and Marouane Fellaini are some of the options Mourinho has on the bench.



With speculation swirling about his future at the club, Mourinho will be desperate to see his side get their first win in five games in all competitions today at Old Trafford.



Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United



De Gea, Young, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Pereira, Fellaini, Fred, Mata, Sanchez

