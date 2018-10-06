He’s Incredible, Spurs Can’t Replace Him – Matt Le Tissier On Injured Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Matt Le Tissier feels Tottenham Hotspur are badly missing Christian Eriksen, who he believes is an incredible player.



The Denmark international midfielder is currently out with an abdominal injury and missed Spurs' 1-0 win over Cardiff City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.











Le Tissier took in the Premier League game and admits that Spurs are missing Eriksen and does not think Mauricio Pochettino has a player in his squad that can do what the former Ajax man does.



He said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday: "I think this boy is an incredible footballer.





"He's one of my favourites to watch and they do miss what he gives the team.



"He gives the team something nobody else gives them. He sees a pass better than anybody else.



"The sooner he is back in the side the better a team Spurs will be", Le Tissier added.



Eriksen has made seven appearances for Spurs this season, across all competitions, scoring once and providing two assits for his team-mates.



The midfielder was linked with Barcelona in the summer transfer window and speculation continues to swirl over a potential switch to the Camp Nou for the 26-year-old.



Pochettino will want the Dane back in action soon as Tottenham look to keep pace with the leaders in the Premier League.

