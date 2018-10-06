Jose Mourinho Safe At Manchester United But Board’s Patience Wearing Thin

Follow @insidefutbol





The Manchester United board’s patience is wearing thin regarding Jose Mourinho, but his future at the club is not under immediate threat, it has been claimed.



Reports emerged last night that Mourinho is going to be sacked this weekend regardless of Manchester United’s result against Newcastle United at Old Trafford today.











Manchester United are without a win in four in all competitions and are currently tenth in the Premier League table after a poor start to the campaign.



There have been suggestions that Mourinho has lost the confidence of the dressing room and has very few allies left in the squad at the moment.





But according to the Press Association, the Manchester United boss’ job is not under any immediate serious threat, though the clock is ticking against him at Old Trafford.



While he retains the support of the board to turn things around, the club are at the thin end of their patience with the manager and the situation could soon change if results don’t improve.



Mourinho is under real pressure to get a win today over Newcastle, who are 18th in the league table and are yet to register a league win this season.



It remains to be seen how the board react if Manchester United extend their winless run to five games today.

