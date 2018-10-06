Liverpool Showed Why No Title Talk Around Tottenham – Former Reds Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Ince thinks the way Liverpool dismantled Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley shows why Spurs are not considered Premier League title challengers this season.



Tottenham got back to winning ways on Saturday by edging out Cardiff City 1-0 at Wembley and have moved to within one point of league leaders Liverpool and Manchester City, albeit having now played a game more.











However, despite being well positioned after eight league games, Spurs are still not courting the title attention which has been thrown on Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.



And former Reds star Ince believes it is down to the fact Spurs lack strength in depth and how Liverpool were dominant when taking on the north London club recently.





"I think when you look at the way Liverpool dismantled Tottenham at Wembley; I know they only won 2-1, but it could have been five or six", Ince said on the BBC's Final Score programme.



"You would probably have to say that, not just first eleven, but strength in depth, Liverpool are stronger than Tottenham. And Manchester City, we know what they were like last year."



But Ince does think Spurs can take positives from their win over Cardiff.



"Tottenham, especially on the back of getting beaten by Barcelona, that could carry in to Saturday, but they've got the three points and it gives them time to bring their players back."



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is currently coping without a host of key players, including Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.



His side are in action at West Ham United after the international break and then travel to the Netherlands to play PSV Eindhoven.

