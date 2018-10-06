Moussa Sissoko Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Cardiff Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Cardiff City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting side and substitutes to welcome Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side to Wembley for a Premier League game this afternoon.



Spurs went down to defeat at home against Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek and will want to return to winning ways against the Bluebirds.











Boss Mauricio Pochettino has a number of absences to cope with as Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Mousa Dembele are all injured.



Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he boasts Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. In midfield, the Tottenham boss picks Eric Dier and Harry Winks, along with Moussa Sissoko. Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son will support Harry Kane.



If he needs to make changes, Pochettino has options on the bench, including Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Cardiff City



Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Skipp, Lamela, Llorente

