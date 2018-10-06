Napoli Set To Increase Asking Price For Manchester United Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are expected to ask for a steep price if clubs try to sign Manchester United linked defender Kalidou Koulibaly next summer.



The Senegal defender has emerged as one of the top centre-backs in Italian football over the last few seasons and has been on the radar of big clubs in Europe.











It recently emerged that Jose Mourinho was keen to take him to Old Trafford in the summer but it seems the Premier League giants backed out because of the possible costs of the deal.



There are claims that Napoli quoted a figure of €90m to his suitors at the end of last season and the asking price has already increased in the last few months





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are prepared to slap an asking price north of €100m on Koulibaly if more clubs come calling during the next summer transfer window.



The Serie A giants don’t want to lose the centre-back and are prepared to dig their heels in at the end of the season again to keep him at the club.



Barcelona are believed to be interested in the centre-back and a high ranking official recently watched him in action against Liverpool.



It remains to be seen whether Manchester United rekindle their interest in Koulibaly at the end of the season.

