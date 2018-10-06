XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/10/2018 - 17:25 BST

Not Perfect Game But Lucas Moura Is Smart – Tottenham Star Hails Win Over Cardiff

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has conceded his side did not put in a perfect display against an organised Cardiff City team at Wembley, in their win on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff continued to remain in trouble at the foot of the Premier League table after a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley, but their performance could have earned them a draw.




Tottenham scored an early goal through Eric Dier in the eighth minute but some good defending from Cardiff stopped the home side from breaching the away side’s goal again.

The woodwork denied Sean Morrison from scoring an equaliser just after the hour mark and a last ditch goalline clearance from Alderweireld helped Tottenham to maintain their lead going into half-time.
 


The defender admits that after the midweek game against Barcelona, the Cardiff clash was physically demanding on the Tottenham players and he conceded that it was not a perfect performance despite the win.

He told the BBC: "After Wednesday it was physically and mentally difficult, but we did well.


"It wasn't perfect, and we have to improve, but it's good to get three points before the international break.

"Cardiff defended well and were organised, but if we were a bit more clinical, we could have scored more goals.”

Alderweireld lavished praise on Lucas Moura, who was the most threatening attacker for Tottenham and tormented the Cardiff defence.

"Lucas Moura is quick and smart and he is in good form.

"I'm enjoying playing with him and hopefully, he can maintain his level."
 