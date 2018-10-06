XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/10/2018 - 13:10 BST

Paul Pogba’s Situation Delicate But He’s Not For Sale – Super Agent

 




Mino Raiola has conceded that Paul Pogba’s situation at Manchester United is sensitive, but insisted that the club are not ready to sell the player.

Pogba’s future at Manchester United has been under the scanner since it emerged at the end of last season that he had a falling out with manager Jose Mourinho.




Mourinho extended an olive branch to the Frenchman at the start of the season when he appointed him as the vice-captain but Pogba’s decision to criticise his tactics in public has complicated the situation further.

The Manchester United boss stripped him of the vice-captaincy and there are suggestions that Pogba wants to leave the club as he has grown weary of Mourinho’s management and tactics.
 


Raiola admits that Pogba’s future at Manchester United is a sensitive topic, about which he cannot say much about at the moment.

However, he stressed that Manchester United remain committed to holding on to their star midfielder.


“I prefer not to talk about it now as we all know that it is a delicate moment”, the Italian super-agent told Rai Sport.

“But the club have been very clear with everyone, Pogba is not on the market.”
 