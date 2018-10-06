Sacking Jose Mourinho Easy Way Out – Lee Dixon Against Axe Falling

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has indicated that Manchester United should not take the easy way out by sacking Jose Mourinho and must give him time to ride through a rough moment.



Reports emerged last night that Manchester United are planning to get rid of Mourinho and their result against Newcastle United today would not dictate the decision.











Manchester United have dismissed the claims and insisted that they are supporting Mourinho for the moment, despite patience wearing thin at board level.



Dixon indicated sacking the manager would be the easy way out for both Mourinho and Manchester United and the club should rather back him to turn things around at Old Trafford





The former Arsenal defender took to Twitter and wrote: “Always said that managers and coaches should be allowed/asked to try and coach their way out of difficult situations.



“Sacking people is the easy way out for boards and owners.



“And for that matter the coaches themselves.”



Manchester United are without a win in four games in all competitions ahead of today’s home game against Newcastle.



They went through a run of five without a win under Louis van Gaal, but Manchester United did not sack him until the end of the 2015/16 season.

