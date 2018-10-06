XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/10/2018 - 11:30 BST

Stuart Dallas Plays – Leeds United Team vs Brentford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Brentford
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Dean Smith's Brentford outfit in a Championship clash at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Whites are looking to head into the international break on top of the league and will want to make no mistake against a Brentford side with a poor record at Elland Road in recent times.




Marcelo Bielsa is without left-back Barry Douglas, while Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford and Pablo Hernandez also remain out of action.

The Leeds boss continues to trust in Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks, while at the back he has Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper. Stuart Dallas gets the vote to replace Douglas, while Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich are in midfield. Samu Saiz, Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski support Tyler Roberts.

The Leeds boss can make changes if needed, with options available on the bench including Adam Forshaw and Lewis Baker.

 


Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Dallas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts

Substitutes: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Edmondson, Baker, Clarke, Shackleton
 