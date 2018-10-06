Stuart Dallas Plays – Leeds United Team vs Brentford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Brentford

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Dean Smith's Brentford outfit in a Championship clash at Elland Road this afternoon.



The Whites are looking to head into the international break on top of the league and will want to make no mistake against a Brentford side with a poor record at Elland Road in recent times.











Marcelo Bielsa is without left-back Barry Douglas, while Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford and Pablo Hernandez also remain out of action.



The Leeds boss continues to trust in Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks, while at the back he has Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper. Stuart Dallas gets the vote to replace Douglas, while Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich are in midfield. Samu Saiz, Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski support Tyler Roberts.



The Leeds boss can make changes if needed, with options available on the bench including Adam Forshaw and Lewis Baker.



Leeds United Team vs Brentford



Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Dallas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts



Substitutes: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Edmondson, Baker, Clarke, Shackleton

